Suspected extremists kill at least 40 farmers in Nigeria

MAIDGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian officials say suspected members of the Islamic militant group Boko Haram have killed at least 40 rice farmers and fishermen while they were harvesting crops in northern Borno State. The attack was staged Saturday in a rice field in Garin Kwashebe, a Borno community known for rice farming, on the day residents of the state were casting votes for the first time in 13 years to elect local government councils, though many didn’t go to cast their ballots. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari expressed grief over the killings. He said the government had given all the needed support to the armed forces “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.”