Sri Lankan prison riot leaves 6 inmates dead, 35 injured

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan officials say six inmates were killed and 35 others were injured when guards opened fire to control a riot at a prison on the outskirts of the capital. Two guards were critically injured. Pandemic-related unrest has been growing in Sri Lanka’s overcrowded prisons. Inmates have staged protests in recent weeks at several prisons as the number of coronavirus cases surges in the facilities. Police say inmates created “unrest” Sunday at the prison, and officials attempted to control the situation. But the unrest turned into a riot as the prisoners tried to take control of the prison and hundreds attempted to escape. The guards responded by opening fire. More than 1,000 inmates in five prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus.