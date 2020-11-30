23-year-old arrested after large grass fire in southeast South Dakota

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KTIV) - A Sioux Falls man has been arrested after a Sunday morning grass fire in southeast South Dakota.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies and firefighters were sent to a large grass fire near the intersection of 276th Street and 477th Avenue, just southeast of Harrisburg.

Due to high winds in the area, it took several hours for firefighters to fully extinguish the fire. An investigation deemed the fire to be suspicious in nature.

The sheriff's office says at about 7:50 a.m. that Sunday, they received reports of a suspicious man walking in the area where the fire occurred. A short time later, a South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper was able to locate the male walking on a roadway.

After interviewing the 23-year-old man, deputies concluded he was responsible for the fire and had him transported to the Minnehaha County Jail.

Once at the jail, the suspect was charged with failing to control or report a dangerous fire.