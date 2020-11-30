Global shares fall despite fresh records on Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares have fallen despite a record high finish on Wall Street last week driven by hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and relief for the global economy. European shares declined early Monday, while benchmarks finished lower in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China. Chinese manufacturing data showed the economy still gaining ground as it recovers from the pandemic. The head of the Tokyo exchange said he would step down to take responsibility for a glitch that shut down the bourse’s operations last month. Optimism about a vaccine persists even as coronavirus cases remain high around the world.