Authorities respond to Monday morning semi rollover near Stanton, NE

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - For about an hour, traffic had to be directed around a Monday morning semi accident near Stanton, Nebraska.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says at about 9 a.m. authorities responded to a semi-tractor trailer rollover on Highway 24, about 2.5 miles west of Stanton.

The sheriff's office says the semi lost control for unknown reasons on a curve and rolled onto its side in a ditch.

The 45-year-old driver declined medical treatment at the scene.