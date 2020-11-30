Closing November with calmer winds and pretty pleasant weather

The weekend saw plenty of sunshine with beautiful weather Saturday and a windy but nice Sunday.



The cooler temperatures from yesterday will stick around today but we will lose the wind.



Highs will be near 40 degrees with plenty of sunshine again.



That is right near average for this time of year.



Overnight temperatures will fall back into the mid teens with light winds and clear skies in place.



Sunshine sticks around as we start the month of December with temperatures climbing a few degrees.



Some clouds will arrive Tuesday evening and will continue to push in Wednesday with a small chance for a few snowflakes.



