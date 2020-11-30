Egypt slams Italy’s push for trial in 2016 scholar’s killing

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian prosecutors have slammed their Italian counterparts’ push to have five Egyptian police and intelligence officers stand trial in Italy over the 2016 torture and killing of an Italian researcher in Cairo. Italy has for years pressured Cairo to identify and prosecute those responsible for the death of 28-year-old Giulio Regeni, who disappeared in January 2016 before his body was found days later on a desert highway north of Cairo. Rome has carried out its own investigation and has indicated it will charge the five with the student’s death. The Egyptian prosecutors say this is “baseless,” and that Regeni’s killer remains unknown.