Facing concerns over racism, NYC marathon exec steps down

NEW YORK (AP) — The chief executive officer of the group that organizes the New York City Marathon is stepping down amid concerns over racism and other biases in the organization. The New York Road Runners issued a statement Monday saying Michael Capiraso would be stepping down on Dec. 31. Earlier this year, a group that said it was made up of former and current NYRR employees started an online petition calling for Capiraso’s resignation, among other steps. Capiraso tells The New York Times he understands what the board is saying. Capiraso is being followed by an interim CEO while the search for a permanent one is undertaken.