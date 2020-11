SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fully engulfed house in Sioux City.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Sioux City Fire Rescue was sent to a home in the 3500 block of Grandview Boulevard.

Authorities say there were no injuries and no was inside the building by the time crews arrived at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.