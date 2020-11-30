First Lady Melania Trump posts video of White House Christmas trees and decor to Twitter

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The White House is ready for Christmas!

First Lady Melania Trump is showing offer her holiday theme this year. In a video posted to Twitter she gave us a virtual tour.

The first lady went with a traditional-style of décor, lots of trees with white lights and red ornaments. There is also a close-up shot of a village hospital, a tribute to frontline workers amid the pandemic.

The first lady received the official White House Christmas tree last week, an 18-foot Fraser Fir for the Blue Room.

About 125 volunteers helped her decorate over the weekend, which is less than in years past due to the pandemic.

The first lady captioned the video saying, "During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share 'America the Beautiful' and pay tribute to the majesty of our great nation. Together we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home."