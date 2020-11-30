Former Plymouth County sheriff’s deputy pleads not guilty in drug theft case

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — A former northwest Iowa sheriff's deputy has pleaded not guilty to stealing prescription drugs from the department's evidence rooms and homes he was searching while on duty, and committing burglaries at five Plymouth County pharmacies.

Forty-one-year-old Aaron Leusink, of Le Mars, entered his written plea Monday to more than 10 charges, including first-degree burglary and felonious misconduct in office.

Leusink, a former Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy, was arrested in September. He is accused of taking prescription drugs from homes he was searching and pills that were evidence in other cases.

Agents searching Leusink’s home in April found more than 1,600 prescription medication pills and several opened evidence bags.