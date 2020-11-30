Looking at the possible COVID-19 vaccines

(KTIV) -- Positive mindsets appear to be growing as promising outcomes are coming from various COVID-19 vaccine trials.

But how do the top three compare?

First, take a look at Pfizer’s vaccine. Trials show it's proving to be the most effective at 95% and already being flown into the U.S. Pfizer promises 50 million doses by the end of the year, enough for 25 million people. It has to be stored at below zero temperatures, which isn’t possible for some hospitals.

Next is Moderna, which is coming in at 94.1% effective, according to the studies. Moderna’s vaccine doesn’t have to be stored at negative temperatures, making it easier for travel and distribution, especially to rural and remote areas. The company promises 20 million doses by the end of the year, enough for 10 million people.

In trials, results show Astrazeneca’s vaccine to be 70% effective, more effective than a flu vaccine. It’s cheaper to produce than Moderna’s and Pfizer’s vaccines, and doesn’t have to be stored at below freezing either. Astrazeneca is promising 3 billion doses by next year.

All three vaccines are mRNAs, meaning they’ll need two doses to be effective.

Moderna and Pfizer have already filed for emergency use authorization with the Federal Drug Administration.