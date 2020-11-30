Modi tries to placate Indian farmers protesting new laws

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to placate thousands of angry farmers protesting new farming laws and said they were being misled by the opposition parties. During a public rally on Moday, Modi said the new agricultural laws have been brought in for benefit of the farmers. He dismissed the fears of the farmers as misplaced and blamed the opposition parties for spreading rumours. Modi’s remarks came amid the biggest farmer protests in years that have entered the fifth day. The thousands of farmers who are protesting the new laws and have blocked highways and hunkered down on the outskirts of India’s capital. They say the laws could devastate crop prices and reduce their earnings.