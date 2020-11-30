Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

New
9:55 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 61, Woodbine 50

Akron-Westfield 45, Westwood, Sloan 42

Aplington-Parkersburg 82, BCLUW, Conrad 34

Bishop Garrigan 70, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 65

Central Clinton, DeWitt 61, Solon 56

Fremont Mills, Tabor 71, Heartland Christian 28

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 74, Lawton-Bronson 40

Grand View Christian 68, Albia 56

Indianola 74, North Polk, Alleman 50

Lewis Central 54, Sioux City, North 35

New Hampton 54, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44

Ridge View 62, Alta-Aurelia 42

Rockford 60, Clarksville 30

South Central Calhoun 60, Audubon 27

South Winneshiek, Calmar 58, Postville 43

Southwest Valley 81, Griswold 37

Spirit Lake 67, Forest City 52

Vinton-Shellsburg 74, Belle Plaine 45

Winterset 78, Creston 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crestwood, Cresco vs. Denver, ccd.

Davenport, North vs. Burlington, ppd.

Decorah vs. Wahlert, Dubuque, ppd.

Keokuk vs. Mediapolis, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aplington-Parkersburg 55, BCLUW, Conrad 40

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 70, Eagle Grove 41

Clarksville 53, Rockford 31

Creston 60, Winterset 34

Earlham 50, Grand View Christian 49

East Mills 56, Diagonal 16

Estherville Lincoln Central 66, Algona 35

Fort Madison 60, Davis County, Bloomfield 50

Fremont Mills, Tabor 76, Heartland Christian 8

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, Lawton-Bronson 44

Griswold 45, Southeast Valley 41

Harlan 34, Treynor 25

Indianola 56, North Polk, Alleman 54

Louisa-Muscatine 54, Durant-Bennett 38

MVAO-CO-U 56, Missouri Valley 35

Madrid 44, Ankeny Christian Academy 20

Mount Ayr 29, Clarke, Osceola 26

Nodaway Valley 63, Clarinda 19

Ridge View 83, Alta-Aurelia 42

South Central Calhoun 62, Audubon 48

South Winneshiek, Calmar 45, Postville 37

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, New Hampton 40

Underwood 44, Shenandoah 27

Wahlert, Dubuque 69, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 30

Waterloo Christian School 50, West Central, Maynard 47, 2OT

Westwood, Sloan 59, Akron-Westfield 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grinnell vs. South Tama County, Tama, ppd.

Independence vs. Charles City, ppd.

Mount Pleasant vs. Ottumwa, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Skip to content