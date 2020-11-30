NATO mulls Afghan dilemma as US draws down, attacks mount

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance is grappling with a dilemma over its future in Afghanistan, as the United States starts pulling troops out while violence mounts. NATO has around 11,000 troops there helping to train and advise the Afghan security forces. It relies heavily on U.S. air power, transport and logistics. European allies would struggle even to leave the country without American help. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull almost half the U.S. troops out by mid-January leaves NATO in a bind. Stoltenberg said Monday that NATO must decide “whether to leave, and risk that Afghanistan becomes once again a safe haven for international terrorists. Or stay, and risk a longer mission, with renewed violence.”