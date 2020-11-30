Skip to Content

Nebraska canvassing board certifies 2020 election results

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The results of Nebraska’s record-setting 2020 election are official.

The state canvassing board certified the results Monday. The all-Republican board voted 5-0 to approve the final numbers.

According to the board, 966,920 voters cast ballots, amounting to roughly 3 in 4 registered voters. The all-time high for voter turnout was heavily driven by mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The board’s vote also confirmed that Nebraska will deliver four Electoral College votes to President Donald Trump and one to President-elect Joe Biden.

Despite the pandemic and Trump’s attempts to challenge results in other states, Secretary of State Bob Evnen says Nebraska’s election went smoothly.

