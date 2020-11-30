Nebraska health departments prepare for COVID vaccine arrival

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska is making preparations for the vaccine as local health departments get ready for a potential game-changer in the pandemic.

Melanie Thompson, the Emergency Response Coordinator at the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, says that the first to get the vaccine would be health care workers.

"And the very first push will be to those front line health care workers, front line ones working with the COVID patients, whether they are in the nursing home or the hospital. And then the next push is to the actual residents of nursing homes, you know, the first responders, that kind of thing," said Thompson.

Thompson also said that after the first push of vaccines, the next focus would be the vulnerable population, those more susceptible to the virus, followed by the general population.

