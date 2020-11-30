Nebraska reports 29 more deaths linked to COVID-19 and 1,941 news cases of the virus

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 1,941 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 128,407.

29 more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 1,018.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 907 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. A total of 4,316 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 64,485.

So far, 745,080 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 616,317 tests have come back negative.