New Zealand joins Australia in denouncing China’s tweet

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has joined Australia in denouncing a tweet posted by a Chinese official that shows a fake image of a grinning Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to a child’s throat. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has voiced its concerns directly with Chinese authorities. China has not backed down from the tweet and says there will be no apology. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday called the image “repugnant” and demanded an apology from China. The post took aim at alleged abuses by Australian soldiers during the conflict in Afghanistan.