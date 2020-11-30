Nov. 30: Iowa reports 28 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,200 new cases

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,200 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Saturday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 227,796 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 228,996 by 10 a.m. Monday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 132,210 have recovered, an increase of 1,111 since yesterday.

The state has also reported 28 additional virus-related deaths over the last 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 2,402.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (132,210) and the number of deaths (2,402) from the total number of confirmed cases (228,996) shows there are currently 94,384 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 3,031 tests were reported, and a total of 1,211,086 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate increased to 18.9%. That's up from 17.8% reported one day earlier. Every Iowa county in Siouxland has a positivity rate of over 18% except for Monona County which has a 17.2% positivity rate.

According to the health department's latest report, 1,162 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 1,175. Out of those hospitalizations, 224 are in the ICU with 147 on ventilators. State data shows 71% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 156 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,950 residents at Iowa long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus and 2,077 have recovered. So far, 1,063 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 55 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 10,386.

To date, 7,788 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported four additional virus-related deaths, bringing Woodbury County's death toll at 130.

A total of 102 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 58 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 11 new cases were reported for a total of 3,059 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,348 have recovered.

The county has reported 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,182 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 10 since yesterday. Of those cases, 601 have recovered.

Clay County has reported four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 11 new cases were reported bringing the total to 1,395. Of those cases, 847 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported 10 total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 2,748 cases on Sunday, and that number rose to 2,765 by Monday morning. Of those cases, 1,849 have recovered

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 42.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 13 additional cases bringing its total to 3,709. Of those cases, 2,677 have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 25.