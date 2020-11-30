Nov. 30: South Dakota reporting 17,184 active COVID-19 cases, 546 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 506 more cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the state's total to 80,464.

According to Monday's report, 455 of the new cases are confirmed and 109 are probable.

State health officials say there are 17,184 active cases in the state, an increase of 254 since Sunday.

The state's health department has reported three new virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 946.

State data reported 307 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 62,334.

Currently, 546 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of two since Sunday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,502 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had two new cases, bringing its total to 1,363. Of those cases, 1,214 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the death toll to 14.

Clay County

Clay County has reported five new cases, bringing its total to 1,373. State health officials say 1,078 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional deaths, keeping its total to 10.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 5,410 to 5,424. Officials say 4,291 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 51.

Union County

Officials say Union County has seen four new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,252. So far, 985 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County reported no additional deaths, keeping the county's total to 25.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 16 new cases, bringing the total to 1,786. Officials say 1,267 of those cases have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths was reported in Yankton County. To date, Yankton County has had nine virus-related deaths.