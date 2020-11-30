Portugal: young climate activists get Strasbourg court boost

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights is requiring a prompt response from 33 countries to an ambitious climate change case brought by six young Portuguese. Activists said the court’s decision gave heart to their cause. The court on Monday ordered the European countries to respond to the Portuguese complaint and granted it priority status because of the “importance and urgency of the issues raised.” The two young Portuguese adults and four children filed their claim last September at the Strasbourg, France-based court. They want to the court to hold the countries accountable for their allegedly inadequate efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.