Preparing for COVID-19 vaccines: How local health officials are getting ready for the first wave

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There is a certain amount of preparation that needs to take place so providers can be ready for when COVID-19 vaccines arrive.

Local medical professionals at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center say they're preparing to receive the vaccines. They add that they have a special freezer on-site to keep the Pfizer vaccine at the proper temperature.

And the Siouxland District Health Department anticipates they will also have a freezer within the next week to 10 days. They said once the vaccines are ready for providers to receive, it's then a matter of determining who gets the first wave.

Kevin Grieme, the health director for Siouxland District Health, said the distribution process will have the state of Iowa receive an allocation for the vaccine.

"It really is under the direction and authority of the local public health department, which is the Siouxland District Health Department, to approve the allocations that are distributed across our community. So, for example, if we get notified we're getting 20,000 doses, then we'll work through a process to really get those distributed out," said Grieme.

Dr. Larry Volz, the chief medical officer at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, said they want to vaccinate the staff as quickly as possible.

"We'll be trying to administer the vaccine without disrupting care. One of the things we have to be concerned about, there are some concerns where patients have received it and had some symptoms the following day. And so when that happens we just need to make sure that we're staggering our employees so that we're not suddenly having 200 people call in sick the next day," said Dr. Volz.

Grieme and Dr. Volz said although getting the vaccines out to people like health care workers is a good step in fighting the virus, it's important that the general public not let up on the mitigation efforts they've been taking throughout the pandemic.

"When the vaccine hits, it's going to be still months before we are back to normal. And so, just because people are starting to get the vaccine doesn't necessarily mean that COVID is going to go away," said Dr. Volz.

KTIV also reached out to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's in Sioux City. They say they also have the necessary equipment including ultra-cold storage for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.