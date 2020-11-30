Ravens-Steelers rescheduled again by COVID-19 to Wednesday

(NBC News) - The Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburg Steelers game has been postponed again.

Originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, the game has been moved a third time. The Steelers and Ravens will now play on Wednesday afternoon at 2:40 p.m. Central Time.

The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC.

The NFL announced the most recent switch Monday after the Ravens placed starters Matthew Judon, Willie Snead and Mark Andrews on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Although Baltimore also had four players return from that list the team will still be severely short-handed when this game is finally played.