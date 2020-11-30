Red Cross chief urges vaccine ‘fake news’ fight

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the world’s largest humanitarian network is urging governments and institutions to combat “fake news” about COVID-19 vaccines, which has become “a second pandemic. “ Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said it’s urgent to start building trust in communities around the world about the critical importance of vaccinating people in every country, He said Monday that “to beat this pandemic, we also have to defeat the parallel pandemic of distrust.” Rocca said there is “a growing hesitancy about vaccines in general, and about a COVID vaccine in particular.”