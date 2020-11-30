Scottish leader says she could seek 2021 independence vote

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s leader says she hopes to hold an independence referendum as soon as next year. The announcement sets up a political showdown with the U.K. government, which refuses to countenance a secession vote. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Monday she would campaign in the May 2021 Scottish elections for a mandate to hold a vote on independence “in the early part of the new parliament,” which runs from 2021 to 2025. Scotland voted to remain in the U.K. in a 2014 independence referendum that was billed as a once-in-a-generation event, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he won’t agree to a new vote. Sturgeon warned that those why try to “hold back the tide of democracy … get swept away.”