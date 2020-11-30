Some clouds move in to begin December as temperatures settle close to average

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Since seeing those very mild conditions on Saturday, temperatures have been hovering closer to average over the past couple of days.

This setback in temperatures means some of our lows will again head into the teens tonight under mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will warm a bit better on Tuesday despite seeing an increase in clouds with highs heading into the low 40s.

A lot of clouds will be sticking around on Wednesday as highs will cool by just a bit with highs getting into the upper 30s.

