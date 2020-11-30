South Sioux City health board discusses potential mask ordinance

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- The South Sioux City Nebraska health board met to discuss a possible citywide mask mandate Monday.

The board was presented data from the Dakota County Health Department, which is in favor of a mask mandate for the area.

Mayor Rod Koch said the data swayed him from his previous belief of not needing a mask mandate in his city.

"The positivity rate is extremely high right now. That did get my attention. But at the same time, I was impressed with the masking numbers as well," said Koch.

But Koch isn’t sure if a mask mandate would do any difference because he believes citizens are already wearing masks. That's why the city wants more data.

"Most of the citizens here are following recommendations. They're doing pretty good and wearing masks everywhere I go. So we're very happy, but we want to know that for a fact," said Koch.

The mayor also said it isn't just on South Sioux City, but on all Siouxland cities to enforce masks.

"That being said, the citizens of North Sioux City and Sioux City have to be following it too or it's not going to make much difference," said Koch.

The board meets again Monday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall. The public is able to come and comment even though city buildings are closed.