Spain dismantles migrants’ “dock of shame” in Canary Islands

ARGUINEGUIN, Spain (AP) — Spain has dismantled most of the temporary camp for migrant processing that became known as the “dock of shame” for holding in unfit conditions thousands of Africans arriving in the Canary Islands. The last to leave were 27 migrants who had tested positive for the new coronavirus and who have been placed in isolation. The facility has been criticized by human rights organizations and Spain’s ombudsman for its poor conditions. More than 20,000 people seeking a better life have arrived so far this year in the Spanish archipelago, up from 1,500 in the same period of 2019.