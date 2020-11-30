This holiday season, everyone is shopping from home

NEW YORK (AP) — The viral pandemic is accelerating a transformation of America’s holiday shopping season. Few people showed up to the mall this weekend, with pandemic-wary shoppers staying home to shop online. The result? Overall holiday sales are projected to rise a slight 0.9% in November and December — and even that modest gain will be due to an explosion in online shopping, according to the research firm eMarketer. It expects online sales to jump nearly 36%, while sales at physical stores fall 4.7%. Once the final numbers are tallied up, Cyber Monday is projected to become the biggest online shopping day in American history.