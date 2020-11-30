Townsend, No. 18 Gonzaga women rally past South Dakota 54-50

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Jill Townsend scored 20 points, including six free throws in the final 30 seconds, and the No. 18 Gonzaga women rallied to defeat South Dakota 54-50. Down 18 in the first half, 12 at halftime and seven entering the fourth quarter, Townsend and Kayleigh Truong combined for the first nine points. The lead reached seven with four minutes to play but the Coyotes cut it to one. Townsend then answered every South Dakota State challenge with a pair of free throws, at 27 seconds, 22 seconds and the clinchers at three seconds. Liv Korngable led the Coyotes with 20 points.