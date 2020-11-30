UN: Skiing may not spread coronavirus but slopes still risky

GENEVA (AP) — As several European countries have suspended access to the ski slopes to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization’s emergencies chief said the risk of catching COVID-19 while skiing is likely minimal. The U.N. health agency warned that it’s the activities around skiing, like transportation, that are risky for disease spread. WHO said last week marked the first time since September that the number of new COVID-19 cases has dropped, but the upcoming holiday season posed a threat. WHO said people should carefully consider how to celebrate during the pandemic to minimize the risk of infection.