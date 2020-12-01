4 killed, 6 injured in South Korea apartment fire

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Four people have been killed and six others injured in a fire at an apartment building near the South Korean capital. A fire official says Tuesday’s blaze broke out on the 12th floor of a 25-story building in Gunpo and was possibly sparked during a repair job at one of the apartments. The official said one of the six hurt residents was in critical condition, while the others were being treated for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.