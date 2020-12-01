4 rescued, 6 missing after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says that four people have been rescued and it is searching for six more who were on a boat that capsized west of Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard said the boat capsized on Sunday in unclear circumstances while near Desecho Island in the Mona Passage. It said a ferry en route to the Dominican Republic reported spotting multiple people in the water and rescued two of them on Monday, Two more were picked up Tuesday by a recreational vessel. The agency said the survivors were reportedly not wearing life jackets when rescued and showed signs of dehydration and sunburn.