Allen leads Nebraska past South Dakota 76-69

10:35 pm Nebraska news from the Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Teddy Allen scored 23 points and Nebraska turned back South Dakota 76-69. Allen made two free throws to start a 9-0 burst that put Nebraska’s lead at 57-43 midway through the second half. A few minutes later, he had a three-point play and a jumper that pushed the difference to 18 with six minutes to go. Trey McGowens added 13 points for the Cornhuskers. Stanley Umude scored nine-straight points early in the second half to keep the Coyotes close. A.J. Plitzuweit scored 24 points for South Dakota (and Umde had 23 points 11 rebounds and five assists.

Associated Press

