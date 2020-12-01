As the virus resurges, mental health woes batter France

ROUEN, France (AP) — The lockdowns that France has used to fight the spread of coronavirus have come at considerable cost to residents’ mental health. Surveys are noting a surge of depression, most acutely among people without work, those facing financial hardship and young adults. Mental health professionals say France’s coronavirus lockdowns and curfews have destabilized people who otherwise might not have ended up in psychiatric treatment wards. A sprawling psychiatric hospital in Normandy has seen a sharp increase in the numbers of young adults seeking help with anxiety, depression, addictions and other problems. The diversion of resources away from mental health to fighting COVID-19 has also had devastating consequences for psychiatric patients.