Auditor: Professor owes nearly $2,000 after ‘Scholar Strike’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s state auditor is demanding that a University of Mississippi professor pay nearly $2,000 after a two-day work stoppage to protest police brutality and other racial inequities. State Auditor Shad White demanded Tuesday that professor James Thomas pay back pay with interest, along with investigative costs. White began investigating the sociology professor after Thomas participated in a Sept. 8-9 “Scholar Strike” in which professors and others halted their classes to protest racism, police brutality and other racial injustice issues. White said the strike was illegal. Thomas’ attorney, Rob McDuff, has said the professor met his work responsibilities that week and did nothing illegal.