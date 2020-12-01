Sioux City police begin homicide investigation after body found in local apartment

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After finding a body in a local apartment, Sioux City police have begun a homicide investigation.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, on Dec. 1 at about 4 a.m. officers were notified of a deceased person in an apartment in the 2600 block of Douglas Street.

Officers say the person appeared to have been deceased for a week and also had signs of blunt force trauma.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide and are waiting for an examination by the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

The name of the deceased person is not being released at this time.

The SCPD says the apartment where the body was found appears to have been used by transients as a flop house.

This incident does not appear to be connected to the Blackbird homicide that occurred on Nov. 1 at the apartment complex.