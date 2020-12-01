California boat captain indicted in fire that killed 34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal manslaughter charges have been filed against a California dive boat captain in the fiery deaths of 34 people who were trapped below deck last year. A Los Angeles federal grand jury said Tuesday that Jerry Boylan was negligent when the fire broke out aboard the Conception on Sept. 2, 2019. Boylan and four crew members escaped from the flaming boat after he made a breathless mayday call. All 33 passengers and one crew member who had been sleeping perished. Federal safety investigators faulted the owners of the vessel for a lack of oversight, but they were not charged with any crime.