Cameron Kramer was born and raised in Sioux City with his brother and sister. He graduated from The University of South Dakota in May 2020, where he earned a degree in Strategic Communications with a minor in Business Administration.

Cameron says the best part about working at KTIV is that he gets to work alongside an energetic team every day. He also enjoys getting out and talking to business owners in the area and learning about what they offer Siouxland.

Cameron loves fitness, spending time with family and friends, and he is a big Chicago Blackhawks and Cubs fan.

Cameron can be reached by:

Email: ckramer@ktiv.com

Phone: 712-226-5465