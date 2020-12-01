Clouds increase late Tuesday after a sunny start to the day

Temperatures will again be a little chilly early on today; however, it is not too bad when you consider that we are now officially in December!



Temperatures will end up in the low 40s this afternoon with more cloud cover arriving late in the day.



Overall, it will be a nice way to start the new month.



Winds will also be pretty manageable at 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the southeast.



Clouds will continue to move in through the evening and those clouds will keep us a little warmer with lows in the low 20s.



There will be some peeks of sunshine Wednesday but cloud cover will be more prevalent overhead.



How long the clouds stick around and what they mean for our temperatures going forward on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.