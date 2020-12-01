Clouds move in, maybe some flurries in western Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another decent day of temperatures as highs topped out in the low to mid 40s which is above average for this time of year.

The additional clouds should leave us warmer tonight than the past couple of night with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Far western Siouxland could see a few flurries fall from tonight into Wednesday morning.

There will be more clouds than sun on Wednesday and that may mean slightly cooler temperatures than today with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

More sun should start to return on Thursday with highs staying close to average in the upper 30s to near 40.

We have even warmer weather ahead and I'll be taking a look at that in my full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.