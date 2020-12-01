Consumers protest new measure of ‘unfair’ airline practices

Consumer advocates are upset over a move by the outgoing Trump administration that they say will weaken protections for people when they buy airline tickets. Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Transportation Department made final its proposal for defining unfair and deceptive practices by airlines. A practice, like how ticket prices are advertised, would be “unfair” only if it causes “substantial injury” that isn’t offset by some other benefit. Consumer groups say that’s a high bar to clear, and it could let airlines challenge regulations they don’t like. But the airline trade group Airlines for America is praising the change.