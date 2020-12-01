Crews continue to add snow at Cone Park, opening day around the corner

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The year is almost over, but there's still more to look forward to in 2020.

Sioux City's Cone Park is getting closer to its opening day as crews have begun coating the tubing hill with snow. Crews started spraying snow on the hill late Monday.

"Essentially we need about 26 degrees to make snow, there's a lot more that goes into it like the humidity, the air temperature, the wind, all that stuff. But one of the things we look for is 26 degrees and over enough time to make a dent in everything," said Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes.

As of Tuesday, they are aiming to open for the season on Dec. 18.

Officials say some things at the park will be different this year.

"One of the big things we're changing is inside the lodge. Obviously we're going to have to follow all of the food and restaurant protocol that would go with anywhere else, so we're going to follow that inside. But outside we're excited to welcome people out here and have a good time," said Byrnes.

Officials say masks will be encouraged while at the park this season.