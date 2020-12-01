Dec. 1: Iowa reports over 5,000 more COVID-19 recoveries, 1,172 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,906 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 228,996 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 230,902 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 137,433 have recovered, an increase of 5,223 since yesterday.

The state has also reported 25 additional virus-related deaths over the last 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 2,427.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (137,433) and the number of deaths (2,427) from the total number of confirmed cases (230,902) shows there are currently 91,042 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 4,589 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,215,675 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate slightly increased to 19%. That's up from 18.9% reported one day earlier. Every Iowa county in Siouxland has a positivity rate of over 15% except for Monona County which has a 14.4% positivity rate.

According to the health department's latest report, 1,172 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 1,162. Out of those hospitalizations, 235 are in the ICU with 144 on ventilators. State data shows 73% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 162 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,898 residents at Iowa long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus and 2,195 have recovered. So far, 1,069 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 49 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 10,435.

To date, 7,947 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Woodbury County's death toll to 130.

A total of 108 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 62 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 15 new cases were reported for a total of 3,074 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,380 have recovered.

The county has reported 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,192 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 10 since yesterday. Of those cases, 635 have recovered.

Clay County has reported four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County eight new cases were reported bringing the total to 1,403. Of those cases, 847 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported 10 total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 2,765 cases on Monday, and that number rose to 2,772 by Tuesday morning. Of those cases, 1,898 have recovered

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 42.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 19additional cases bringing its total to 3,728. Of those cases, 2,746 have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 25.