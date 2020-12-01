Dec. 1: Nebraska reports 1,787 more COVID-19 cases, 62 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 1,787 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 130,194.

62 more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 1,080.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 869 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. A total of 4,380 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 64,975.

So far, 748,721 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 618,172 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported three new positive cases on Monday, bringing its total to 517. Of those cases, 242 have recovered.

The state health department says there have been two virus-related deaths in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Local health officials have confirmed 20 more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total to 3,243.

Dakota County has reported one more virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 51.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported four more COVID-19 cases, with its total now at 440. Of those cases, 221 have recovered.

Four virus-related deaths have been reported in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported four new cases for Thurston County, with its total now at 696. Officials say 432 of those cases have recovered.

Wayne County

Four new positive cases were reported in Wayne County by the NNPHD, bringing the county's total to 785. Of those cases, 426 have recovered.

So far Wayne County, five virus-related deaths have been reported by local health officials.

As of 7 p.m. the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department has not released updated COVID-19 numbers for Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties.