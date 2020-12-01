Dec. 1: South Dakota reports 3,096 less active COVID-19 cases, 547 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 448 more cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the state's total to 80,912.

According to Monday's report, 416 of the new cases are confirmed and 32 are probable.

State health officials say there are 14,088 active cases in the state, a decrease of 3,096 since Monday.

The state's health department has reported two new virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 948.

State data reported 3,542 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 65,876.

Currently, 547 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of one since Monday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,572 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had three new cases, bringing its total to 1,366. Of those cases, 1,233 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the death toll to 14.

Clay County

Clay County has reported four new cases, bringing its total to 1,377. State health officials say 1,149 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional deaths, keeping its total to 10.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 5,424 to 5,453. Officials say 4,552 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 51.

Union County

Officials say Union County has seen seven new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,259. So far, 1,029 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County reported no additional deaths, keeping the county's total to 25.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 16 new cases, bringing the total to 1,792. Officials say 1,348 of those cases have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in Yankton County. To date, Yankton County has had nine virus-related deaths.