Face-covering regulation passed in Clay County, IA

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A face-covering regulation has been passed in Clay County in northwest Iowa.

The regulation requires every person in Clay County to wear a face-covering when in public and when they are unable to maintain six feet of social distancing.

According to the official text of the regulation, the requirement applies to several types of indoor public settings, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, retail stores, schools and any other public setting that is not a place of residence.

Face-coverings will also be required when using public transportation and private car services, which includes taxis, rideshare and carpooling.

Places and times that are exempt for the regulation include:

While traveling in a personal vehicle alone or with household members.

While a person is alone or is in the presence of only household members.

While exercising at moderate or high intensity, for example, jogging or biking.

While seated at a bar or food establishment and in the process of eating or drinking.

While obtaining a service that would require temporary removal of the person's face-covering.

While participating in a service at a spiritual or religious gathering, but the citizens are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings during religious or spiritual gatherings.

When federal or state law prohibits wearing a face covering or requires the removal of the face covering.

Only individuals two or older have to follow the regulation. Any residents that can't wear a face-covering due to a medical condition are exempt from the regulation as well.

County officials say there will be no penalty for violating the regulation.