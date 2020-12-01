Free COVID-19 testing being offered in O’Neill, NE

O'NEILL, Neb. (KTIV) - Virus numbers in Nebraska are rising every day, and prompting more people to get tested.

The North Central District Health Department, in O'Neill, is conducting COVID testing around the district.

The testing clinic, in O'Neill, is set up at the National Guard Armory. Open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday through Thursday, the clinic is free and offers drive-through testing.

“We’re getting a warm reception from our community with the testing. We consistently have about 50 people per day at each testing site wanting to get tested. You know obviously before thanksgiving we had more people come through, wanted to just get themselves tested before they did their holidays,” said Whitney Abbot with the North Central District Health Department.

Abbott said that if you think you’re sick, stay home and practice the proper safety measures, like wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing.