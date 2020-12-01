Generous gift: Anonymous stranger buys car

(KGW/NBC News) - An Oregon gas station attendant says he still can't believe the generous gift he received from a stranger after a chance encounter.

On the morning of November 20th, Bradley Rowe was working at the Safeway Fuel station in Astoria.

It wasn't busy that Friday morning, so he struck up a conversation with one man.

"He was just asking some questions," Rowe recalled. "I'm like, 'I'm trying to get a car loan.' He said how much, he asked what lot. I said it was a private sale."

That loan he was trying to get was for $2,000 to buy a 1998 Ford Explorer.

"Just sitting and chatting with him, then his gas was done. He said you have a great day, I said you too," Rowe said,

The two parted ways like any other transaction he's had. It must've been something Rowe said, because that man, who Rowe doesn't know the name of, went to Warrenton Kia and started looking around at different trucks.

Bill Ring noticed him pull up and start looking around and approached him.

"He told me what he was looking for and I was trying to help him get dialed in," Ring said.

What the man said next caught Ring by surprise.

Ring said the man told him about the fuel attendant he just met.

